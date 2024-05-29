United Services Automobile Association Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,268. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

