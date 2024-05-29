United Services Automobile Association Has $1.36 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 269,064 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,702,043. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

