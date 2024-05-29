United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,490 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 639,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 759,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

