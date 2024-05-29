United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.41 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.72. 49,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,627. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

