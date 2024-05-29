Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Marc Whitten Sells 31,466 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,263. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

