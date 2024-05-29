UNUS SED LEO Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and approximately $2.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.96 or 0.00008849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00124536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,305,654 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,307,641.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.98228141 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,774,328.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

