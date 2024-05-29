US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UTWY stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.