USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $418.01 million and approximately $59.57 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 419,056,553 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 418,651,884.33944243. The last known price of USDB is 1.00013763 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $60,157,411.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

