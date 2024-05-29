Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $7.88 on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

