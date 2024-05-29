VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,056,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,820 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $24.47.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

