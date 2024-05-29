Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 694,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.39. 1,598,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,955. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

