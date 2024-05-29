Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.85. 169,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $551.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.