Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 153,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 117,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 4,044,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

