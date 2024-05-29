Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 520.0% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. 16,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
