Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 520.0% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. 16,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

