Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $77,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

