Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.64 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Verasity has a total market cap of $53.64 million and $9.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

