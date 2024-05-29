Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 445.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 7,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.7605 dividend. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

