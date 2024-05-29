Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
