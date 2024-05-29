VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.