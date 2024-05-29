Vikas Bhalla Sells 14,990 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vikas Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 709,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ExlService by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

