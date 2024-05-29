Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE VST opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

