Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) SVP Stephanie Coon Sells 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 636,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,647. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

