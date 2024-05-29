Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) SVP Stephanie Coon Sells 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 636,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,647. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.