Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO James H. Ballengee Purchases 15,277 Shares

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee purchased 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,929.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,071.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Vivakor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

