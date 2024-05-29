W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.37% of W. R. Berkley worth $68,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

