Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 1.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.94 ($18.41) and last traded at €16.94 ($18.41). Approximately 22,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.14 ($18.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.26.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

