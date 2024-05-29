WAX Price Tops $0.0669 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. WAX has a market capitalization of $230.68 million and $25.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06866478 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $38,582,077.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

