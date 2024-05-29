Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

