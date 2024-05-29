Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,708 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $372.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

