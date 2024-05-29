Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,378 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 5,368,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,896,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

