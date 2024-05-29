Weiss Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,586 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 2,422,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,178. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

