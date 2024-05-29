Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,499,000 after acquiring an additional 715,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 6,851,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,529,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,435,831.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,435,831.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,205,908 shares of company stock worth $517,296,259. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

