Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 739,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,808. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

