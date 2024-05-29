Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $618,000 Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 207,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 728,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 131,145 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 345,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,944. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
