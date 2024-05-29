Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $792,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,200 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,349. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

