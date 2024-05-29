Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,151,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606,543 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $253,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 12,828,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,306,088. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

