WESCO International, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $185.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 95.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.5% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WESCO International by 29.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.