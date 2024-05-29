Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 234.3% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

