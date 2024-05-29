Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,880.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $695,805 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.76 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

