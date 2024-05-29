WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
WHFCL stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.