William Blair Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day moving average is $266.11. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

