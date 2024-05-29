Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $2,878,500.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.6 %

WSM stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.66. 1,011,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

