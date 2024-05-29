WorthPointe LLC Buys 59,476 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.37% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 372,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 94,037 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $88.42. 221,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.