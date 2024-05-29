WorthPointe LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,928 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

