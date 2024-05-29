WorthPointe LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 882,266 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

