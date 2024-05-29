WorthPointe LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,960,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,245,621. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.