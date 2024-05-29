WorthPointe LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 770.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 2,343,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

