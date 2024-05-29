Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Scott R. Strickland Sells 4,040 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

WH stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 727,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

