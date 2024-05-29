Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.88

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.88 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.98). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 381.84 ($4.88), with a volume of 38,719 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.64) price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.86. The firm has a market cap of £88.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

