Xai Price Reaches $0.78 (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Xai has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $216.97 million and $34.28 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

