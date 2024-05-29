XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 794.2% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBP Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe accounts for 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBP Europe Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. XBP Europe has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe ( NASDAQ:XBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

